Ranking the five games left on the Gophers' schedule by difficulty
The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Gophers, whose defense is severely banged up. With this break, they're finally able to get some rest after a four-game gauntlet stretch of Big Ten play. They've seemingly gotten through the toughest part of their 2024 schedule, but what are the hardest games left on the slate?
Ranking Minnesota’s remaining games, easiest to hardest
vs. Maryland (Oct. 26 in Minneapolis)
With longtime quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa having graduated, Maryland has struggled to find its identity this season. Junior Billy Edwards Jr. has held his own under center, but the Terrapins are lacking the big play explosiveness that they've had in recent years. After an 0-3 start to Big Ten play, including a 27-point home loss against Northwestern last Friday, they'll host USC this week in a must-win game for the Trojans. Maryland could be carrying a three-game losing streak into next week's matchup with the Gophers. If Minnesota loses that one, bowl eligibility is no guarantee.
at Rutgers (Nov. 9 in Piscataway)
Former Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis started 4-0 at Rutgers this year, with notable wins over Virginia Tech and Washington. But after losing to Nebraska and Wisconsin by a combined score of 56-14 over the last two weeks, it looks like the Scarlet Knights' hot start could've just been some lucky bounces. Minnesota will have to travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for the second time ever.
at Illinois (Nov. 2 in Champaign)
Illinois head coach Brett Bielema is 10-0 all-time against Minnesota. Dating back to his time at Wisconsin, he has never lost to the Gophers. The Fighting Illini are off to a hot start this season with ranked wins over Nebraska and Kansas, but after a close overtime win at home against lowly Purdue, they look beatable.
at Wisconsin (Nov. 29 in Madison)
Head coach Luke Fickell has Wisconsin playing its best football of the season. After taking down Purdue and Rutgers by a combined score of 94-13, the Badgers look like they could be a tough team to play down the stretch. Minnesota will get them after they have to face Penn State, Iowa, Oregon, and Nebraska in consecutive weeks, but this still should be a closely-contested rivalry game in the battle for the Axe. Camp Randall is always a difficult place to play.
vs. Penn State (Nov. 23 in Minneapolis)
There's a good chance that 6-0 Penn State, currently the No. 3 team in the country, will come to Huntington Bank Stadium as an undefeated top-five team or at least a one-loss top-ten team. P.J. Fleck and the Gophers will have another chance to take down a Nittany Lions team that is coming off a close loss to USC on the road. They'll need to be at their best to have a chance, but this is an opportunity for another marquee win that would warrant a field storming.