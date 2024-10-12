Badgers dominate on both sides of the ball in blowout win over Rutgers
The defense was stifling. The offense made some splash plays and turned them into touchdowns. Both sides of the ball were in complete control from start to finish. That added up to another blowout victory for the Badgers football team.
Tawee Walker ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns, Braedyn Locke threw for 240 yards and a touchdown and the Badgers crushed Rutgers 42-7 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Saturday afternoon.
And it all started from the opening drive for the Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten). After stopping Rutgers (4-2, 1-2) on its opening drive, Wisconsin marched 89 yards down the field in eight plays, the final of which was a 16-yard touchdown fade from Locke to Will Pauling in the right corner of the end zone. Pauling was off to a terrific start, catching four passes for 49 yards and the touchdown, but he exited the game in the first half and was later ruled out due to an upper-body injury.
Locke threw an interception on the Badgers’ next drive, but the defense held the Scarlet Knights to 34 yards on 11 plays during their first three drives, and Wisconsin quickly recovered from the pick. Late in the first quarter, the Badgers strung together a seven-play, 53-yard touchdown drive capped by a 2-yard scoring scamper from Walker that made it 14-0.
The Scarlet Knights punted on their next three drives, turned it over on downs the drive after that, punted again and Jai Patel had a field goal blocked just before half as the Badgers took that two-touchdown lead into the halftime break.
Things only got better for Wisconsin in the second half.
During a four-play, 89-yard touchdown drive midway through the third quarter, Locke hit Vinny Anthony II for a 47-yard gain down to the Rutgers 2-yard line, and Darrion Dupree took it the rest of the way to make it a 21-0 Badgers lead.
Preston Zachman picked off Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis — who completed just 12-of-32 passes for 103 yards and the interception — the ensuing Scarlet Knights possession, and Wisconsin then converted on the short 31-yard field in six plays, with Walker running in for his second touchdown of the day from 9 yards out to make it 28-0.
The Badgers held the Scarlet Knights to just 271 yards of total offense overall.
Rutgers averaged just 3.2 yards per pass, 4.8 yards per rush and went 5 for 17 on third down.
The Badgers, meanwhile, racked up 549 yards of total offense. Locke went 20 for 28 for 240 yards, the touchdown and the interception, Walker ran for the 198 yards and three scores on 24 carries and Dupree had 10 carries for 26 yards and the score. Cade Yacamelli added four rushes for 72 yards, including a 45-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Scarlet Knights finally strung together a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter going 80 yards in 13 plays, including a 13-yard touchdown run from standout running back Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 72 yards overall.
But the Badgers weren't done there. They promptly marched right down the field their next drive as Walker broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to push the lead up to 35-7. If the game wasn't already over, that was certainly the dagger.
And for good measure, Locke capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive late in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Badgers have won in blowout fashion now for two weeks in a row, and they'll carry plenty of momentum into next week's matchup against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. Kickoff next Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m.