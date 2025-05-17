Ranking the projected starting QBs Minnesota will face in 2025
Out of the 12 opponents on the Gophers' 2025 regular season schedule, 10 are projected to have a starting quarterback Minnesota has never faced before. Roster turnover has never been more prevalent, especially at the quarterback position.
Let's rank all 12 QBs the Gophers will likely face this fall.
1. Dante Moore, Oregon
Moore transferred to Oregon following his true freshman season at UCLA in 2023. He threw for over 1,600 yards with the Bruins, but he sat behind Dillon Gabriel last season in Eugene. I am expecting a big jump from the former five-star high school prospect in 2025.
2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Sayin was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024, and he sat behind Will Howard last season. Any quarterback's job becomes dramatically easier when you're throwing to Jeremiah Smith, and Sayin has the talent to be among the best at his position this season.
3. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
Raiola is another former five-star high school prospect whose talent is undeniable. He had an up-and-down true freshman season as Nebraska's starter, but many expect him to take a big step in year two. Minnesota will welcome the Cornhuskers to Huntington Bank Stadium on October 18.
4. Mark Gronowski, Iowa
Gronowski transferred to Iowa after compiling more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage with 33 total touchdowns last season at South Dakota State. He's Iowa's best quarterback since Nate Stanley in 2019, and we could see the Hawkeyes make major improvements offensively.
5. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
Chiles is heading into year two as a starter at Michigan State under head coach Jonathan Smith. He had just under 2,500 passing yards last season with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. If he cleans up his turnovers, he could have a big year.
6. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Kaliakmanis is the only quarterback Minnesota will face in 2025 that they've already seen (with the same school). He had 240 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in last year's matchup with the Gophers. The former Minnesota starter improved throughout his first year at Rutgers, and it's reasonable to think that could continue into this season.
7. Devin Brown, California
Brown is the biggest wildcard quarterback the Gophers will play this season. He was a former four-star high school recruit and transferred to Cal after starting only one game at Ohio State. The Golden Bears were hit hard by the transfer portal themselves this offseason, but Brown is a player Minnesota cannot overlook.
8. Preston Stone, Northwestern
Stone transferred to Northwestern this offseason after he was beaten out by Kevin Jennings to be SMU's starting quarterback in 2024. Stone had a very productive 2023 with nearly 3,200 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He could be the most underrated player on this list.
9. Ta'Quan Roberson, Buffalo
Buffalo is an opponent Minnesota cannot overlook, and Roberson is a big reason why. He began his career at Penn State as a four-star high school recruit, then he had stops at UConn and Kansas State. His best season came with the Huskies in 2023, where he had more than 2,000 total yards and 14 total touchdowns. He could present the Gophers with some challenges in Week 1.
10. Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin
The Gophers faced Edwards last season while he was at Maryland. He struggled in that game, going 19 of 35 with only 201 yards and two interceptions. Wisconsin has a lot of questions to answer offensively and Edwards will need to prove he can lead them to being an improved unit.
11. Malachi Singleton, Purdue
Singleton was another former four-star high school recruit. He began his career at Arkansas. He has never made a start at the collegiate level, but he has plenty of talent. Singleton is a bit of an unknown, and the talent around him at Purdue could make for a bumpy 2025 season.
12. Eli Anderson, Northwestern State
Northwestern State added Anderson in the offseason after stops at Mississippi College, East Mississippi CC and Mississippi Gulf Coast CC. He's 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and has plenty of experience, but playing a Big Ten opponent like Minnesota is a different level.