Re-ranking the projected quarterbacks Minnesota will face in 2025

The Gophers will face a lot of inexperienced signal callers this season.

Tony Liebert

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) runs a drill during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register
Aug 9, 2025; Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) runs a drill during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register / Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Many programs in the country are beginning to name their Week 1 starting quarterbacks. We ranked the projected starting QBs Minnesota could face in 2025 back in May, but there have been some changes, so let's re-rank the 12 signal callers they could square off with this season.

1. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Sayin has attempted only 12 passes in his college career, but he was the consensus No. 1 QB recruit in the 2024 high school recruiting class. With Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate as his top targets at receiver and potential Mackey Award winner Max Klare at tight end, it's hard to find a better situation for a QB in college football.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) takes a snap during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Raiola was the third-ranked QB recruit in the same high school class as Sayin, but he has a full year of starting under his belt. As expected, Nebraska is viewed as a potential breakout team once again this season, and Raiola's potential is a big reason why. If he limits his turnovers this season, Minnesota could be in line for a tall task on October 17.

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

3. Mark Gronowski, Iowa

There aren't many transfer portal fits that look better on paper than Gronowski to Iowa. The former South Dakota State quarterback will bring a fun dual-threat style to Iowa City, with more than 2,700 passing yards and nearly 400 rushing yards last year in Brookings. He's like the most talented QB to where a Hawkeyes' uniform since Nate Stanley or even C.J. Beathard.

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) cheers after singing the victory song on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Dante Moore/Austin Novosad, Oregon

Moore was No. 1 on this list in May, but the fact that he hasn't officially beaten out Novosad for the job makes me concerned. Moore was supposed to be the QB in waiting behind Dillon Gabriel last season after he transferred in from UCLA, but Novosad has reportedly made a late push for the starting gig. Oregon has a great situation for either player to succeed, but no official starting QB at this point in the preseason is never a good sign.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

Chiles followed Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to East Lansing last offseason, but he had a less-than-stellar year one with the Spartans. I am buying into a post-hype sleeper situation, and I think Chiles could be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the conference before 2025.

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

Kaliakmanis is heading into year two in Piscataway, and he still might be getting overlooked by Gophers fans. He threw for 240 yards, three touchdowns and one interception last season against Minnesota. He's quietly one of the most experienced returners in the conference.

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

7. Preston Stone, Northwestern

Stone had a huge 2023 season at SMU with nearly 3,200 yards, 32 total touchdowns and only six interceptions, but he lost his job to Keving Jennings last season. Northwestern will be tested early and often in 2025, but Stone could be one of the most underrated portal additions in the conference.

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

8. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California

Sagapolutele earning the starting gig with only eight months on campus over former four-star Ohio State transfer Devin Brown is easily the most surprising change on this list. A true freshman being named a Week 1 starter at a power conference school will always catch my eye, and I will be monitoring how he performs early in 2025.

9. Ta'Quan Roberson, Buffalo

Roberson is one of the most well-traveled players in college football. He graduated high school in 2019, and he's 25 years old entering the 2025 season. The former four-star recruit has had stops at Penn State, UConn and Kansas State before joining Buffalo, and he'll lead an upset-hungry Bulls team in Week 1 against Minnesota.

Oct 28, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Connecticut Huskies quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (6) stretches before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

10. Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin

Edwards Jr. had a bumpy season in 2024, which was his first year starting. He threw for more than 2,800 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in a pass-happy Maryland offense. He threw two interceptions against the Gophers, and I have plenty of questions about how he'll improve those numbers at Wisconsin this season.

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs a play during football practice, July 30, 2025, at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium in Platteville, Wisconsin. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. Ryan Browne, Purdue

Browne is another well-traveled QB. He transferred back to Purdue this offseason after a stop at North Carolina, which came after beginning his career in West Lafayette. He beat out a plethora of transfer options at the position, such as Chubba Evans and Malachi Singleton, but he has a tough road to success with the Boilermakers.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws the ball Thursday, July 31, 2025, during football practice at the Kozuch Football Performance Complex in West Lafayette, Indiana. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

12. Eli Anderson, Northwestern State

Northwestern State added Anderson in the offseason after stops at Mississippi College, East Mississippi CC and Mississippi Gulf Coast CC. He's 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and has plenty of experience, but playing a Big Ten opponent like Minnesota is a different level.

