Re-ranking the projected quarterbacks Minnesota will face in 2025
Many programs in the country are beginning to name their Week 1 starting quarterbacks. We ranked the projected starting QBs Minnesota could face in 2025 back in May, but there have been some changes, so let's re-rank the 12 signal callers they could square off with this season.
1. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Sayin has attempted only 12 passes in his college career, but he was the consensus No. 1 QB recruit in the 2024 high school recruiting class. With Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate as his top targets at receiver and potential Mackey Award winner Max Klare at tight end, it's hard to find a better situation for a QB in college football.
2. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
Raiola was the third-ranked QB recruit in the same high school class as Sayin, but he has a full year of starting under his belt. As expected, Nebraska is viewed as a potential breakout team once again this season, and Raiola's potential is a big reason why. If he limits his turnovers this season, Minnesota could be in line for a tall task on October 17.
3. Mark Gronowski, Iowa
There aren't many transfer portal fits that look better on paper than Gronowski to Iowa. The former South Dakota State quarterback will bring a fun dual-threat style to Iowa City, with more than 2,700 passing yards and nearly 400 rushing yards last year in Brookings. He's like the most talented QB to where a Hawkeyes' uniform since Nate Stanley or even C.J. Beathard.
4. Dante Moore/Austin Novosad, Oregon
Moore was No. 1 on this list in May, but the fact that he hasn't officially beaten out Novosad for the job makes me concerned. Moore was supposed to be the QB in waiting behind Dillon Gabriel last season after he transferred in from UCLA, but Novosad has reportedly made a late push for the starting gig. Oregon has a great situation for either player to succeed, but no official starting QB at this point in the preseason is never a good sign.
5. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
Chiles followed Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to East Lansing last offseason, but he had a less-than-stellar year one with the Spartans. I am buying into a post-hype sleeper situation, and I think Chiles could be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the conference before 2025.
6. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Kaliakmanis is heading into year two in Piscataway, and he still might be getting overlooked by Gophers fans. He threw for 240 yards, three touchdowns and one interception last season against Minnesota. He's quietly one of the most experienced returners in the conference.
7. Preston Stone, Northwestern
Stone had a huge 2023 season at SMU with nearly 3,200 yards, 32 total touchdowns and only six interceptions, but he lost his job to Keving Jennings last season. Northwestern will be tested early and often in 2025, but Stone could be one of the most underrated portal additions in the conference.
8. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California
Sagapolutele earning the starting gig with only eight months on campus over former four-star Ohio State transfer Devin Brown is easily the most surprising change on this list. A true freshman being named a Week 1 starter at a power conference school will always catch my eye, and I will be monitoring how he performs early in 2025.
9. Ta'Quan Roberson, Buffalo
Roberson is one of the most well-traveled players in college football. He graduated high school in 2019, and he's 25 years old entering the 2025 season. The former four-star recruit has had stops at Penn State, UConn and Kansas State before joining Buffalo, and he'll lead an upset-hungry Bulls team in Week 1 against Minnesota.
10. Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin
Edwards Jr. had a bumpy season in 2024, which was his first year starting. He threw for more than 2,800 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in a pass-happy Maryland offense. He threw two interceptions against the Gophers, and I have plenty of questions about how he'll improve those numbers at Wisconsin this season.
11. Ryan Browne, Purdue
Browne is another well-traveled QB. He transferred back to Purdue this offseason after a stop at North Carolina, which came after beginning his career in West Lafayette. He beat out a plethora of transfer options at the position, such as Chubba Evans and Malachi Singleton, but he has a tough road to success with the Boilermakers.
12. Eli Anderson, Northwestern State
Northwestern State added Anderson in the offseason after stops at Mississippi College, East Mississippi CC and Mississippi Gulf Coast CC. He's 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and has plenty of experience, but playing a Big Ten opponent like Minnesota is a different level.