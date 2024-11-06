Report card: How has Greg Harbaugh Jr. fared in Year 2 as Gophers OC?
Amid its four-game winning streak, the Gophers football team's offense has started to find its stride, averaging 29.5 points per game. After averaging the 110th-most points per game last season, how much has the unit improved?
Offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. was elevated from tight ends coach to call plays after Kirk Ciarrocca left for Rutgers before the 2023 season. In Year 2 as Minnesota's play caller, he's beginning to find his rhythm.
Points per game: 20.9 (110th) to 27.6 (73rd)
The easiest statistic to quantify offensive success is how many points a team is able to put on the scoreboard. Last season, the Gophers offense averaged 20.9 points per game, which ranked 110th best in the country. So far this season, they're averaging 27.6 points per game, which ranks 73rd best in the country.
Passing yards per game: 143.4 (126th) to 214.9 (76th)
One major reason for Minnesota's offensive struggles last season was its lack of a passing attack. There were only seven teams in the country last season that threw for fewer yards per game, and three of them were service academies. New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer has dramatically elevated the U's aerial attack to a middle-of-the-pack unit.
Rushing yards per game: 157.5 (65th) to 111.9 (111th)
The only major statistic that Minnesota's offense has seen a decrease in production is running the football. A big reason why is because the Gophers are running the football far less. So far this season, they're averaging 29.5 carries per game, which ranks 118th most in the country. That is a far drop off from last season when they averaged 38.8 carries per game, which ranked 31st most in the country. Overall, there has still been a decrease in efficiency as the Gophers average 3.7 yards per carry, compared to 4.1 last season.
Report card: B+
Minnesota's offense has seemingly seen an increase in production across the board in yards per play, first downs per game and even a pretty big improvement in turnovers. It has been clear that Harbaugh has shown a willingness to be more creative and push the ball down the field more with a more aggressive play-calling strategy.
The Gophers are far from an offensive juggernaut, but Harbaugh has shown he can be the play caller of a successful offense, which is not something so clear a season ago. When you have an elite defense like Minnesota does this year, you don't need to be the best offense in the country, and it seems like the Gophers have figured that out with their new staff.