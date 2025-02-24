Report: Cody Lindenberg not participating in on-field drills at NFL Combine
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg will interview with teams but will not take part in on-field drills at the upcoming NFL Combine, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, instead saving on-field workouts exclusively for his Pro Day on March 19.
Lindenberg was among six Gophers players invited to this year's NFL Combine, which takes place from Thursday through Sunday in Indianapolis. Lindenberg led Minnesota in tackles last season with 94, including five for loss. He also recorded seven passes defended, a sack and an interception. He was an All-Big Ten First Team selection by the coaches last year.
The Anoka, Minn., native did have another year of college eligibility remaining, but Lindenberg declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 20. Most recently, he participated in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 1 and was a standout during practices for the game.
In addition to Lindenberg, Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, edge rusher Jah Joyner and cornerback Justin Walley have also been invited to the combine this week.