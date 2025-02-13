Six Gophers officially invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL has officially released its list of all 329 prospects invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine and the Gophers will have six players in Indianapolis later this month.
Max Brosmer, QB
Brosmer has continued to rise up draft boards since the Gophers' season officially ended. He will be one of 15 quarterbacks at this year's event as he looks to become the first Minnesota quarterback drafted since Craig Curry in 1984.
Daniel Jackson, WR
Jackson surprisingly did not participate in any of the postseason all-star events — Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl or Hula Bowl. There has been no confirmation if that was out of choice or caution for a potential injury, but he will now have a great opportunity to improve his draft stock in Indianapolis.
Aireontae Ersery, OT
Ersery was one of four Gophers at the Senior Bowl earlier this year, and he's the top draft prospect out of the entire group. He's expected to test very well athletically, so he could be looking at a huge week at this year's combine.
Jah Joyner, DE
Joyner was also at the Senior Bowl and turned a lot of heads all week in Mobile, Alabama. He's known to win with his athleticism in the trenches, so he could be another player to improve his draft stock if he opts to participate in the athletic testing.
Cody Lindenberg, LB
Lindenberg and Ersery were both on Bruce Feldman's annual athletic 'Freaks List' before the 2024 college football season. If he proves that at this year's combine, he will likely continue to rise up NFL Draft boards.
Justin Walley, CB
Walley was a rare four-year player with the Gophers and he got rewarded with a combine invite. He's probably the least heralded of all six players as a prospect, but he will now have a great opportunity to impress scouts later this month.