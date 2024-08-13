Report: Gophers' Darius Taylor and Daniel Jackson dealing with injuries
The Gophers are knee deep in fall camp, which is bad timing for the injury bug to hit the team. Two of their best offensive players, RB Darius Taylor and WR Daniel Jackson, are reportedly dealing with some injuries with just over two weeks remaining until the season opener.
According to Gophers reporter Andy Greder, Taylor left Tuesday's practice with an injury and was seen limping and icing his left leg. Head coach P.J. Fleck said it isn't a serious issue. Greder added that Jackson has been limited for more than a week.
Fleck and the Gophers program have been notoriously close to the vest on injuries, so it would be naive to take much from either player's situation. Ultimately, both players are clearly dealing with something, which means it's worth monitoring 16 days away from Week 1.
Minnesota attacked the transfer portal hard this season, adding three running backs. Marcus Major from Oklahoma, Sieh Bangura from Ohio, and Jaren Mangham from Michigan State would all see expanded roles if Taylor misses an extended period of time.
As for the wide receiver position, if Jackson is held out for a long period of time, players like Elijah Spencer, Lemeke Brockington and Tyler Williams would be in line for bigger roles in the offense.
The Gophers kick off their season against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium on August 29.