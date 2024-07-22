Report: Gophers' DC Corey Hetherman wants to be 'more aggressive than Joe Rossi'
We are just over a month away from the return of Gophers football as they host North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 29. While we know the offense will look different — and likely be more aggressive in the passing game — the defensive approach under new coordinator Corey Hetherman remains a bit of a mystery.
According to Ryan Burns of Gopher Illustrated, there's a strong chance that Hetherman, who was hired at Minnesota after Joe Rossi made a lateral move to be the defensive coordinator at Michigan State, will bring an aggressive scheme to Minnesota.
"For Corey Hetherman, it's trying to figure out how all of the pieces fit," Burns said on Bud Elliot's Cove 3 podcast. "He does want to be more aggressive than Joe Rossi, but I don't know if he's got potential the personnel to do so."
Hetherman's defense won't have Minnesota's all-time interceptions leader as Tyler Nubin was drafted in the second round by the New York Giants, but he will be able to scheme with star pass rusher Jah Joyner and linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who are a 1-2 punch on what could be a talented 11 starters on defense.
Offensively, the Gophers made a dramatic change at the quarterback position. Athan Kaliakmanis transferred within the conference to Rutgers, and they decided to replace him with New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer.
Since their magical 2019 season, Minnesota's offense has struggled to find success in the passing game. Burns thinks Brosmer, who led the FCS in passing yards in 2023, could help get the aerial attack back to the same level we saw in the 11-win 2019 season that featured Tanner Morgan connecting with Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman.
"Getting in a veteran like Max Brosmer could completely change things for this passing offense, that has been an absolute eye-sore for the last three years," Burns said. "When you look at what Max Brosmer did at New Hampshire, I mean he was one of the most prolific passers in the FCS."
Between a new quarterback and defensive coordinator, Minnesota was voted to finish 12th in the Big Ten according to a recent preseason poll. The Gophers are clearly in prove-it mode and they'll get their first chance just 38 days against the Tar Heels.