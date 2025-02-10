Report: Gophers' Max Brosmer has received an invite to NFL Combine
Former Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer has officially received an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, according to an X post from Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson on Monday.
Brosmer has quickly risen up NFL Draft boards following the completion of Minnesota's 2024-25 season. He was a top performer at East-West Shrine Bowl practice and many experts view him as a popular "round 6 or 7 flier" candidate.
Related: Max Brosmer identified as popular 'round 6 or 7 flier' candidate among NFL Draft QBs
Minnesota hasn't produced an NFL Draft pick QB since Craig Curry in 1984. Brosmer's pre-draft journey to becoming the first former Gophers signal caller to hear his name called will continue the last week of February in Indianapolis at the combine.
Brosmer currently finds himself in a cluster of potential day-three quarterbacks with Syracuse's Kyle McCord, Ohio State's Will Howard and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel among others. A big week at the combine with interviews, drills and potential on-field testing could go a long way in separating himself as an intriguing under-the-radar player in the later rounds.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content
Wolfson's social media post also says that Minnesota's Pro-Day will take place on March 19th, which has not been confirmed. Ultimately, the next five weeks will likely be the most important stretch of the pre-draft process for Brosmer.
The selections and invitations for the NFL combine have not been officially announced, but Brosmer is expected to join offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery, defensive end Jah Joyner and linebacker Cody Lindenberg as the third Minnesota player invited.
Producing NFL Draft picks doesn't win you football games on Saturdays, but Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is churning out professional talent at a rate that has not been seen for the Minnesota program in quite some time.