Max Brosmer identified as popular 'round 6 or 7 flier' candidate among NFL Draft QBs
One of the biggest weeks of the NFL's predraft process has come and gone, and former Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer was viewed as a 'winner' at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, making the All-Practice team. He may have entrenched himself among the top 10 quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft.
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid released an updated top 10 quarterback list on Sunday and Brosmer was ranked No. 10. Reid highlighted his performance at the Shrine Bowl, which makes him a popular candidate for a "round 6 or 7 flier."
"Brosmer had an impressive showing during the final two days of practices at the Shrine Bowl. His accuracy and decision-making in the red zone were among the best of the group. He consistently played on time and even squeezed multiple passes into tight windows against different types of coverages," Reid wrote. "If I had to circle one QB who could be a popular candidate for a Round 6 or 7 flier, Brosmer would be him. He shares similar traits to longtime NFL backups who spend a decade or more in the league."
Brosmer struggled in the Shrine Bowl game with a pick-six, but he is the 11th-ranked quarterback in the draft according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), while ESPN's Mel Kiper doesn't even have him in the top 13. Most draft pundits continue to view him as a potential day three pick or an undrafted free agent.
The next step in Brosmer's predraft process is training for a potential NFL Scouting Combine invitation and Minnesota's pro day, which will come later this spring.
The Gophers haven't had a quarterback selected in the NFL draft since Craig Curry was the 207th overall pick in the eighth round 52 years ago. They've seen only three quarterbacks get drafted in modern NFL history, so Brosmer hearing his name called this spring would be a big moment for the program.
