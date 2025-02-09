All Gophers

Report: Gophers targeting ex-Michigan staffer for RBs coach vacancy

Jayden Everett has been a running backs coach at five DI schools, including Vanderbilt and Tulsa.

Will Ragatz

Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Gophers are targeting former Michigan offensive assistant Jayden Everett to be their next running backs coach, according to Matt Zenitz and Ryan Burns of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

Everett spent last season working under Michigan RBs coach and run game coordinator Tony Alford. Last month, he was hired to be South Alabama's RBs coach, but if he lands with Minnesota, that would be a step up in program prestige and competition level.

Prior to joining Sherrone Moore's staff with the Wolverines, Everett was the running backs coach at Vanderbilt (2023), Tulsa (2021-22), Akron (2019-20), and Central Michigan (2017-18) at the FBS level. He began his coaching career at Hutchinson Community College and then spent four years as the RBs coach at FCS Indiana State, his alma mater, from 2013-16. Everett turns 39 this month.

This vacancy on P.J. Fleck's staff was created by the New York Jets hiring Gophers RBs coach Nic McKissic-Luke in the same role earlier this week. He had been with Minnesota for two years after replacing Kenni Burns, who became Kent State's head coach in 2023.

The Gophers ranked 109th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten with 115.6 rushing yards per game last season. Star tailback Darius Taylor is heading into his junior season in 2025, and there's some quality depth around him in the RB room with transfer additions A.J. Turner (Marshall) and Cameron Davis (Washington).

We'll update this story if the Gophers make the Everett hire official.

Will Ragatz
