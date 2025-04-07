All Gophers

Report: Vikings hosting Gophers' Aireontae Ersery on pre-draft visit

Ersery has also visited with a number of other NFL teams during the pre-draft process.

Will Ragatz

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Former Gophers standout left tackle Aireontae Ersery is visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson.

Ersery is the reigning Big Ten offensive lineman of the year and is coming off of a very strong three-year run as the Gophers' starting left tackle. He's got a rare combination of size and athleticism at the position, having run a 5.01 40 with a nine-foot broad jump at the NFL combine at 6'6", 330 pounds.

Earlier in this year's pre-draft process, there was buzz about Ersery being a possible first-round pick. Now, for whatever reason, analysts seem to project him as more of a second-rounder or possibly even a third-round pick. He played well at the Senior Bowl and tested well at the combine, so it's not totally clear what is causing that perceived shift. Some draft scouting reports cite a lack of bend and an upright stance as potential concerns in pass protection.

The Vikings don't have a need at tackle, with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill set as their starters there for years to come. Could they be looking at Ersery at guard? He'd be a truly massive guard, but maybe some of those pass pro concerns would be less glaring on the interior? It's also possible the Vikings are just doing their due diligence on a player who starred at the nearby university. If Minnesota ends up taking him, it would be a pretty major surprise.

Ersery has visited numerous other NFL teams in recent weeks and will continue to do so. Those reportedly include the Jets, Saints, Chiefs, Patriots, and Panthers.

It's going to be very interesting to see where Ersery gets picked. There still seems to be a chance he could hear his name called towards the end of the first round, but Day 2 appears to be more likely.

Rashod Bateman (2021) and Laurence Maroney (2006) are the last two Gophers first-round picks.

