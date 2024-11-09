Senior Bowl director raves about Gophers' Justin Walley as NFL prospect
Gophers cornerback Justin Walley is in the middle of his fourth and final season of college football, but Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy thinks his football career is far from over.
"The @seniorbowl is looking live at Minnesota vs. Rutgers. @GopherFootball CB Justin Walley (5100v, 190v) is one guy who got solid mid-Day 3 love during our call process with #NFL teams last week. Instinctive 3.5-year starter knows how to finish (career 7 INT, 26 PD)," Nagy posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.
Walley's Gophers career started on a high note after he played 471 snaps as a true freshman in 2021. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 75.5 grade, and he's continued consistent play throughout his entire career. The four-year player is becoming increasingly rare in college sports, but Walley fits the old-school description.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Walley doesn't have elite size or elite athleticism, but he rarely makes mistakes. Minnesota has recently produced Benjamin St-Juste and Terell Smith as NFL draft picks from the cornerback position, and Walley has a chance to be next.
Walley turned 22 years old in September, and getting an invite to the Senior Bowl could be a big help in his potential as a draft prospect. He will be one of a few Gophers that have a chance to hear their name called in the 2025 NFL draft.