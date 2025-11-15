Stat ranks Gophers among worst teams in college football after another blowout loss

For those wondering, Minnesota is now 2-7-1 against the spread this season.



That's tied for 135th in FBS (out of 136) with UMass. The only team worse is Georgia State. Per @TeamRankings



v Buffalo (+16.5) ❌

(-43) v Northwestern State✅

@ Cal (+2.5)❌

v Rutgers (+3.5)❌

@ Ohio…