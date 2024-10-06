The Gophers found a way to upset USC despite four baffling decisions
Don't get it twisted, the Minnesota Golden Gophers staged a fourth-quarter comeback to upset No. 11 USC 24-17 Saturday night in Minneapolis. But it wasn't without some puzzling decisions over the course of the 60-minute battle.
Baffler No. 1
The first eyebrow-raiser came late in the first quarter after the Gophers moved the ball into the red zone. It was third down and seven yards to go when the Gophers decided to run the ball rather than try and throw for the first down. The result was a five-yard run and it led to a 32-yard field goal by Dragan Kesich. Ending the drive with points was good, but it seemed like a soft play call.
Baffler No. 2
The next baffling series of events came late in the second quarter when the Gophers had the ball and were leading 10-7. With an opportunity to add points before the half and knowing they were getting the football back to start the second half, the Gophers were extremely conservative. They ran the ball once and burned 30 seconds off the clock and then ran it again before USC called a timeout.
Those plays had the clock down to 1:04 with the ball at their own 40-yard line. What did the Gophers do? They ran it again and killed 28 more seconds before they finally threw the ball — a screen to Darius Taylor — with 36 seconds left and as Taylor was fighting for yards he fumbled near midfield and the Trojans recovered.
USC responded with aggressiveness, moving the ball 21 yards on two passes in just 21 seconds to set up a game-tying field goal to end the half.
Baffler No. 3
Another strange series of events developed in the third quarter. Minnesota trailed 17-10 and faced a fourth-and-two at their own 42-yard line. Fleck ordered the punt team onto the field but second-guessed himself and burned a timeout, electing to bring the offense back onto the field but without a quarterback.
Instead, the Gophers ran out of the wildcat formation with Taylor and Marcus Major in shotgun formation. Taylor took the snap, faked the give Major and was able to squeak ahead just far enough for a first down. That message from Fleck screamed "we're not ending this drive without points."
But as confident as Fleck was to give up on the punt earlier in the drive, he didn't keep the faith later in the drive when the Gophers faced a fourth down and eight yards to go from the USC 37-yard line. Rather than send Kesich on for a 54-yard field goal or keep the offense on the field again, he called for the punt and Mark Crawford pinned USC inside the five.
The decision didn't backfire on Fleck but it was odd, especially since USC drove the ball 91 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the previous drive.
Baffler No. 4
Fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line with the game tied 17-17 with 57 seconds left in the game and Fleck decided to go for the touchdown rather than kick an easy field goal to take the lead. Max Brosmer scored on the QB sneak/tush push, but it wasn't without drama as the call on the field was short of the goal line and it wasn't a confirmed touchdown until the play was reviewed.
Had the play failed or the call not been overturned, it would've been a back-breaking decision. Instead, it proved to be the correct decision because USC moved the ball into field-goal range in the final minute before true freshman Koi Perich intercepted a pass from Miller Moss in the end zone to put the game on ice.