'The most competitive camp we've had': P.J. Fleck reacts to night practice
The Gophers began fall camp for the 2024 season last week on Monday, July 29. Saturday was their first open practice to the media and fans, and P.J. Fleck is thrilled by what he has seen from his new-look team.
"We haven't had one day where I've come out, and we're like the energy's not there, the tempo's not there. The willingness to get better is not there, the competitiveness, isn't there," Fleck told the media. "It's a very competitive game, and probably the most competitive camp we've had in our eight years here. I mean by far, so that's what we talked about."
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2024 season is whether or not the Gophers can take a step forward offensively. They have not had a quarterback throw for more than 2,100 yards in a season since 2019 and they had the 110th-ranked scoring offense in the country last season.
Fleck and his staff identified the issue and made major personnel changes. In the transfer portal, they added quarterback Max Brosmer from New Hampshire, wide receiver Tyler Williams from Georgia and a trio of running backs led by Sieh Bangura from Ohio and Marcus Major from Oklahoma.
Acquiring talent is one thing, but making schematic improvements to put your players in the right position to succeed is another. Minnesota has relied heavily on running the ball under Fleck, but he thinks they could be a more explosive offense in 2024 when he was asked on Saturday.
"I definitely think we can be, but we're going to do what our players say we can do. And that's what this is about, finding out what we can do. Part of today is we've only had five days. We have first, second and third down installed," he said. "But for the most part, you're looking at more execution at this point. You're not looking at game planning our defense, but you're looking at how well do we execute. You're setting an identity and a mentality into your football team this early, and I think we accomplished that today."
Last season at New Hampshire, Brosmer relied heavily on running back Dylan Laube who was eventually a sixth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the spring. He had 68 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season of college football. Under Fleck, the Gophers' offense has not used their running backs in the passing game to that level, but things could change this season.
"Mohamed Ibrahim could handle 35-40 carries a game and it was okay, you know this is coming. It was fun for me, maybe boring to you, but really fun to me because they know exactly what you're gonna get out of that," Fleck said. "What we have the ability to do now is throw the ball to run the ball. As long as we're consistent at catching the football, we can throw the ball to run. We can move the ball, just like a run through the air and our running backs have the ability to do that."
Quarterbacks can dictate the entire vibe of a team and with star running back Darius Taylor's help Brosmer has a chance to take the Gophers' offense to another level. They will kick off their 2024 campaign against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium in 25 days on August 29.