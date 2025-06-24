The next Tyler Warren? What makes Roman Voss a special talent?
The Gophers got a big-time verbal commitment on Monday from Jackson County Central High School quarterback Roman Voss, but he's not expected to play QB for the Gophers. Voss is expected to play tight end at the next level. So what makes him such a heralded prospect?
Jackson County Central has an enrollment of 288 students, according to the Minnesota State High School League, so their football team doesn't have a huge pool of players to pick from. The coaching staff is obviously going to want to put the football in their best athlete's hands as much as possible, and that's what they do with Voss.
He's far from the first high school QB recruited to play tight end at the next level, and he certainly won't be the last. We most recently saw Tyler Warren develop into the best tight end in college football at Penn State after playing quarterback in high school. Travis Kelce also has a very similar developmental path. Am I comparing Voss to Kelce? No. But there is historical context for what Minnesota might want him to do.
Voss doesn't just play QB at the high school level. He has lined up at wide receiver and tight end, while dominating on the defensive side of the ball as a safety and linebacker. Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Minnesota is recruiting a football player, not a position, which is something a lot of people said about fellow No. 1 in-state recruit Koi Perich.
It's naive to compare Voss' skillset to someone else, but that's what sports fans want to hear. I don't think comparing him to a player like Warren is hyperbolic. Voss can be used all over the field in a variety of ways — just like we saw last year with Warren at Penn State and how the Gophers plan to use Perich this fall.
Do I know exactly was Voss' role will look like at the college level? No. But, I do know that if I was building a college football team, I would want as many players who play like Voss as possible. His IQ, movement skills and feel for the game isn't something you see from every prospect. He's a player who I expect to succeed in almost any role he plays.