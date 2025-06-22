Gophers add verbal commitment from Texas safety to 2026 class
Texas safety Trason Richardson verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday, becoming their 23rd pledge in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Standing at 6-foot, 180 pounds, Richardson has been recruited hard by in-state schools such as Texas State, North Texas and UTEP. He received a scholarship offer from the Gophers on June 15, following an official visit to program on June 13 during their final Summer Splash recruiting weekend of the cycle.
He began his high school journey at Waco La Vega before transferring to Fort Bend Crawford for his junior season, where he compiled 55 total tackles and six PBUs. He's a multi-sport athlete, also starring in track & field.
Richardson now joins Jordan Lampkins as Minnesota's second safety commit in the class. It's an interesting development to monitor with four-star safety Jayden McGregory's commitment date looming on July 7. The Gophers' class currently ranks 16th-best in the country according to 247Sports' latest update.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 23 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Daniel McMorris, OT (Norman, OK)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)