Through five weeks, Gophers still figuring out how to 'execute for 60 minutes'
Execution is one of the most popular buzzwords for football coaches when speaking at press conferences. The Gophers program is no different. With moments of brilliance in all three of their losses, the theme of execution continues to run throughout P.J. Fleck's entire program.
"We know it, too, you all have the stats, and you all have the percentages and that's part of your job to find that. What we're not doing well. I can appreciate that because we're not doing it well. The key is execution, period. It sounds generic, it sounds boring, but it's true," Fleck said Wednesday.
Tackling continues to be an issue for the Gophers. They have faced some of the most talented running backs in the country, but they had 20 missed tackles against North Carolina, 13 against Iowa and 12 against Michigan, according to Pro Football Focus.
There have been moments where Minnesota's defense has flown around the field and looked like it could be one of the most dominant units in the country. A few missed tackles here and there has been the downfall, completely flipping the momentum of games.
"I think the biggest thing is still playing a full 60 minutes, continue to work on the techniques and the fundamentals, continue to execute and make the available play," defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said to open his media briefing.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Gophers' biggest issue has been starting fast. Through their three games against major conference opponents — North Carolina, Iowa and Michigan — they have yet to score a single point in the first quarter.
"Let me think about how I want to say this: We're attempting to score touchdowns on each drive. I think that's the whole goal, that's the whole purpose," offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said. "When our guys go out there and execute you know they see as they go through the the first few drives of the game. The one thing that we have to do offensively is quit feeling out how the other team is and we have to just go. That's been a big, that's been a huge emphasis for our guys this week."
New quarterback Max Brosmer has had moments where he looks like an upgrade for Minnesota at the position. To end the first half against Iowa, he was running the offense at a high level against one of the best defenses in the country with two straight scoring drives.
The second half against Michigan was the same story, completing 16-of-23 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown. Much like the rest of the team, he has not been able to put together a dominant game for 60 minutes.
"We have to execute up for 60 minutes is the biggest thing. We've gotten a few games now where we're playing really well in the first half and playing well in the second half. Not fully putting it together," Brosmer said. "That's something we've been focusing on as a team, playing for 60 minutes together. Executing to the best of our ability as long as we know we're not going to be perfect, but being able to respond to the adversity that's going to happen in the game and continue to battle and continue to row."
The entire Gophers program will get another opportunity to execute this Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium as they will host No. 11 USC under the lights.