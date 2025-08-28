All Gophers

Two potential starting CBs among 11 ruled out in Gophers' season opener

Minnesota's cornerback room will be thin on Thursday night against Buffalo.

Tony Liebert

Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Gophers' cornerback room will be without two potential starters for their season opener on Thursday night against Buffalo.

Veteran defensive back Darius Green seemingly earned the starting nickel cornerback role in preseason camp, but he will miss Thursday's game. Redshirt freshman Mike Gerald worked with the starters at times during camp as an outside corner, and he'll also be out agains the Bulls. Jai'Onte McMillan is the obvious fill-in for Green, after playing 160 snaps in the slot last season, but he's also questionable.

Minnesota's cornerback room has a lot of questions heading into the season, and they'll be tested in Week 1 against Buffalo's top wide receiver, Victor Snow, who plays in the slot. The outside cornerback room will look towards Za'Quan Bryan, John Nestor and Jaylen Bowden. Safety Aidan Gousby is a candidate to see more time as a nickel option with Green and McMillan banged up.

Christian Driver, Mo Omonode and Theorin Randle are among other significant players out, but they missed the majority of preseason camp due to injury.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

