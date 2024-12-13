Virginia Tech has coaching staff overhaul, portal exodus ahead of Mayo Bowl against Gophers
The Gophers will be facing off with a new-look Virginia Tech team when they take on the Hokies in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in three weeks.
Since Virginia Tech took down Virginia in its regular season finale to move to 6-6, the offseason has hit Blacksburg like a truck. The Hokies have had 16 players enter the transfer portal, three of whom were starters: cornerback Mansoor Delane, safety Mose Phillips III and center Braelin Moore.
On Dec. 12, the school announced a plethora of changes to the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve, offensive line coach Ron Crook and senior director of strength and conditioning Dwight Galt IV were all let go.
Head coach Brent Pry, defensive backs coach Shawn Quinn and assistant Bud Foster are all expected to collaborate with the defensive play calling for the bowl game, according to reports.
Virginia Tech did receive good news on Friday when the team announced that quarterbacks Kyron Drones and Pop Watson will return to the team in 2025. Drones was the team's starter for much of 2024, but he has been sidelined with an injury. His status for the bowl game is still up in the air, though it sounds like there's a chance he could play.
After originally opening as a slight 1.5-point favorite, some betting markets have the Gophers all the way up to 6.5-point favorites against Virginia Tech. P.J. Fleck is looking to move to 6-0 in bowl games as Minnesota's head coach, and the program is looking for its eighth consecutive bowl victory.
