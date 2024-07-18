'Waiting on that right team to call': Mohamed Ibrahim still pursuing NFL
Mohamed Ibrahim had a legendary college football career with the Gophers. He is the program's all-time leading rusher with 4,668 yards, but his success in college has not yet translated to the NFL.
After the 2023 NFL draft, he signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent. He battled injuries throughout his rookie season, spending most of his time on the practice squad. He was not signed to a reserve/future contract this offseason, so he is currently a free agent.
KSTP's Darren Wolfson was able to catch up with Ibrahim as he trains for his NFL opportunity and the former Gophers star seems confident that another opportunity will be coming soon.
"It's going to come, coming up here soon," Ibrahim said. "I sent a lot of videos out, I got a lot of replies back, so everybody just got in the office, everybody is seeing my film now, so we'll hear a call here soon."
Ibrahim is no stranger to overcoming injuries. He suffered a torn Achilles in 2022 against Ohio State with the Gophers and suffered a serious leg injury on his first career touch in his first NFL game last season with the Lions. Currently rehabbing at the local workout facility, Training HAUS, he said that he is "dealing with a hip thing."
"I am taking it one day at a time, just putting days together," he told Wolfson. "I am starting to feel like myself again, now I am just waiting on that right team to call me and get back on track."