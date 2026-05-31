Multi-Sport Wisconsin Standout Commits to Gophers Football Following Official Visit
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Milwaukee, Wisconsin, offensive lineman Jamail Sewell verbally committed to Minnesota on Sunday following an official visit with the program over the weekend.
"This is only the first big step. Grateful for my family, coaches, and everyone who helped me get here. Committed to the University of Minnesota," he wrote on X.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Sewell is everything you want from a Big Ten offensive line prospect. He's still a bit raw when it comes to pure technique, and he chose Minnesota over notable top offers from James Madison, Liberty and Toledo, among others.
Sewell attends Wisconsin Lutheran High School, which is known for its boys' basketball program, and he averaged 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season. Kon Knueppel is the school's most notable graduate, and now his younger brothers Kager and Kinston are dominating on the hardwood.
Offensive line recruits are often known for wrestling as their second sports, but the fact that Sewell got minutes on one of the best high school basketball teams in the country, shows what type of athlete he is.
Sewell is currently outside the top 1,000 recruits on the 247Sports Composite, so he will not be moving any needles for Minnesota's class rankings, nationally. That shouldn't matter, because longtime offensive line coach Brian Callahan has a track record of developing supreme athletes up front such as Aireontae Ersery and Daniel Faalele, among others.
Every high school commit cannot be a four-star. Sewell probably has a relatively low floor, but also a high ceiling. He's a risk that's worth taking for the Gophers, and he's now the third offensive line commit in their class.
Current 2027 commits (18 players)
- Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, Minnesota)
- Furian Inferra, QB (San Marcos, California)
- Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, Mississippi)
- Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- David Mack, WR (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, South Dakota)
- Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, North Dakota)
- Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, Minnesota)
- Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, Nebraska)
- Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)
- Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)
- Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)
- Zak Walker, CB (Moorhead, MN)
- Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)
- Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)
- Jamail Sewell, OL (Milwaukee, WI)
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert