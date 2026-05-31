Multi-Sport Wisconsin Standout Commits to Gophers Football Following Official Visit

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, offensive lineman Jamail Sewell verbally committed to Minnesota on Sunday following an official visit with the program over the weekend.

The Gophers have landed another "Summer Splash" commitment from 3🌟 2027 (Milwaukee, WI) OT Jamail Sewell.



Listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, he chose Minnesota over notable top offers from Liberty, James Madison and Toledo. https://t.co/bBGLHcXv7H pic.twitter.com/SPa8sQzhMR — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 31, 2026

"This is only the first big step. Grateful for my family, coaches, and everyone who helped me get here. Committed to the University of Minnesota," he wrote on X.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Sewell is everything you want from a Big Ten offensive line prospect. He's still a bit raw when it comes to pure technique, and he chose Minnesota over notable top offers from James Madison, Liberty and Toledo, among others.

Sewell attends Wisconsin Lutheran High School, which is known for its boys' basketball program, and he averaged 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season. Kon Knueppel is the school's most notable graduate, and now his younger brothers Kager and Kinston are dominating on the hardwood.

Offensive line recruits are often known for wrestling as their second sports, but the fact that Sewell got minutes on one of the best high school basketball teams in the country, shows what type of athlete he is.

Sewell is currently outside the top 1,000 recruits on the 247Sports Composite, so he will not be moving any needles for Minnesota's class rankings, nationally. That shouldn't matter, because longtime offensive line coach Brian Callahan has a track record of developing supreme athletes up front such as Aireontae Ersery and Daniel Faalele, among others.

Every high school commit cannot be a four-star. Sewell probably has a relatively low floor, but also a high ceiling. He's a risk that's worth taking for the Gophers, and he's now the third offensive line commit in their class.

Current 2027 commits (18 players)