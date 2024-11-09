Who are the TV announcers for Saturday's Gophers-Rutgers game?
Minnesota travels East this week to take on Rutgers in only their fourth all-time matchup as members of the Big Ten. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and it will be broadcast on national TV on NBC. The announcers on the call will be the network's No. 2 team of Jac Collinsworth and Michael Robinson.
NBC doesn't always have multiple college football games on its linear channel, but the Gophers get the early window this week. Their Week 4 game against Iowa was the only other time that they have been on NBC this season. It marks their fourth game on national TV overall and first since they played Michigan on Sept. 28.
Minnesota has not had Collinsworth call one of their games this season, and it will be the first time since last season's blowout loss to Purdue on Nov. 11. He is the son of NBC's No. 1 NFL commentator Chris Collinsworth.
Robinson is a former Penn State running back who ran for more than 2,300 yards as a senior for the Nittany Lions in 2005. He also works for NFL Network, but he has joined NBC's college football coverage since the network expanded its coverage of the sport in 2023.
Last week's broadcast team of Tim Brando and Devin Gardner caused some reaction from Gophers fans online. We'll find out if it's any different this week on NBC.
Minnesota-Rutgers score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
Analytics still give Gophers a chance to make College Football Playoff