Why Gophers football fans should be thrilled about the future at running back
Injuries have forced star Gophers running back Darius Taylor to miss two games this season, but he made his return to the field against Ohio State. His absence gave us a closer look at Minnesota's young options at the position, and fans should be excited about the future.
Taylor has proven himself as a future NFL talent with nearly 2,500 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns in only 21 college games. This offseason will be the first time he could declare for the NFL Draft if he chooses to. After missing the 9th and 10th games of his college career due to injury, it will be interesting to see if that has any impact on the huge decision he has to make this offseason.
If Taylor decides to declare early for the NFL Draft, the Gophers' future outlook at the position looks incredibly bright. Redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi leads the group as a breakout star this season. He has 48 carries for a team-high 225 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. His 83.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade is the second-highest on the entire offense.
"I think the sky is the limit for Fame. The one thing Fame was missing was playing time. He was hurt and didn't get a lot of spring ball. I am seeing drastic and huge improvement every single week," P.J. Fleck said earlier this week.
Ijeboi has proven himself as a future bell-cow back, and Minnesota could have even more options. Marshall transfer A.J. Turner led the country with 8.3 yards per carry last season, and he'll likely still have two years of eligibility remaining after suffering a season-ending injury against Cal, only three games into the season.
You have to go even further down the depth chart to find true freshman Grant Washington, who is only one of two Minnesota running backs to run for 100 yards this season. He had 20 carries for 126 yards against Northwestern State in Week 2.
The Gophers could return a backfield led by Ijeboi, Turner and Washington next season, which is certainly Big Ten caliber. But, the reason Gophers fans should be really excited is the potential addition of four-star incoming freshman Ryan Estrada.
If Estrada remains committed and signs with the Gophers this winter, he would become their highest-ranked running back commit since Jeff Jones in 2014, and their second-highest in the 247Sports era.
The 5-foot-10, El Paso, Texas native is putting up absurd numbers this season. Through six games, he has 100 carries for 1,408 yards and 18 total touchdowns. That comes out to 234.6 yards per game and 14.1 yards per carry.
Ijeboi, Turner, Washington and Estrada have all stood out, but that doesn't even include fellow true freshman Tre Berry and Xavier Ford, or incoming freshman Zeke Bates, who are all talented backs in their own right.
Whether or not Taylor declares for the NFL Draft after the season will be one of the biggest storylines to follow for the Gophers this offseason, but whatever his decision is, Minnesota looks to be loaded at the running back position for the foreseeable future.