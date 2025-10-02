Ex-Gophers star signs richest contract in Anaheim Ducks history
Jackson LaCombe, who was one of the top college hockey players in the nation in his four-year career at the University of Minnesota, has signed the richest contract in Anaheim Ducks history.
LaCombe, 24, will make $72 million from the Ducks over the next eight seasons. His $9 million annual average value is the fourth largest in Ducks history, but his $72 million total value is a franchise record.
“Today is an exciting day for my family and I am grateful to the organization for their belief in me,” LaCombe said in a statement. “It was an easy decision for me to commit my future to the Ducks and Orange County. We are building something special here and I am excited to do everything I can to help this team win.”
LaCombe burst onto the scene in 2024-25, his second season in the NHL after being taken with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was Anaheim's top defensive player while scoring 14 goals. Only 10 defensemen scored more goals than LaCombe last season.
At the University of Minnesota, LaCombe was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2019-20, followed by Second-Team All-American and All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2020-21. He was also named All-Big Ten Second Team as a junior and senior, helping lead the Gophers to the Frozen Four three times in four seasons.