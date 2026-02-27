Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Sabres-Panthers, Wild-Mammoth, Jets-Ducks)

We head into the weekend with a four-game NHL slate on Friday night.

The Leafs and Panthers couldn’t quite get us to the OVER 6.5 last night, with six total goals in that one. The Oilers and Kings did get there, though, to save us from getting shut out after the Sharks’ loss to Calgary.

For my NHL picks tonight, I’m looking at a road underdog and a pair of home favorites to take care of business.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Feb. 27.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, Feb. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Sabres (-105) at Florida Panthers

Utah Mammoth (-135) vs. Minnesota Wild

Anaheim Ducks (-130) vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Sabres came out of the break with a win in New Jersey, and now start a back-to-back in Florida on Friday night. The Panthers are on the second half of their back-to-back after beating the Leafs 5-1 last night at home.

The Cats are trying to claw back into the playoff race, but they’re just 3-5 on no days' rest this season. Meanwhile, Buffalo is 28-22 after a day off, and already picked up a road win in Florida earlier this month.

Sergei Bobrovsky started last night for the Panthers, so it should be Daniil Tarasov tonight. He is 8-8-2 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .899 save percentage on the season.

I’ll back Buffalo tonight, as the Sabres have gone 17-6 against teams that win 45-55% of their games this season.

The Mammoth and Wild both came out of the break with games against the Avalanche, but only Minnesota got a win. The Avs beat Utah 4-2 on Wednesday night before Minnesota went into Colorado and got a 5-2 victory last night.

Minnesota has now won six games in a row, but the Wild are in a tough spot tonight in Utah.

The Mammoth are an impressive 17-9-2 at home, and Minnesota has struggled on no days' rest this season. The Wild are just 3-7 in the second half of a back-to-back.

Utah has also won four straight meetings against the Wild, including 6-2 back in October. The last three wins were by two goals, so -1.5 (+185) could be worth a sprinkle as well.

Winnipeg needed overtime to get a win in Vancouver out of the break on Thursday night, while Anaheim won a back-and-forth 6-5 victory over Edmonton. That was the third straight win for the Ducks, who are now 18-8-1 at home this season.

The Jets have gone just 11-15-3 on the road this season, and haven’t been able to find the consistency that they had last season.

The Ducks have been a streaky team this season, and looked pretty good on Wednesday night against Edmonton. They’ll keep it going at home against the Jets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.