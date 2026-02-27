Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Jack Eichel, Matt Boldy, Jackson LaCombe)

We have a four-game slate in the NHL on Friday night.

After getting shut out last night, I’m targeting Jack Eichel, Matt Boldy, and Jackson LaCombe for my NHL props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Feb. 27.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jack Eichel OVER 0.5 Assists (-120) at Capitals

Matt Boldy Anytime Goalscorer (+190) at Mammoth

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) vs. Jets

The Golden Knights gave most of their Olympians a game off on Wednesday night, including gold medalist Jack Eichel. The Knights center had six points (two goals, four assists) in six games at the Olympics for Team USA.

Eichel went into the break hot with a four-game point streak, scoring two goals and adding five assists in that span. He’s up to 68 points (47 assists) in 50 games on the season.

The veteran has recorded an assist in 32 of those 50 games for a 64% clip overall, and that only improves to 69% on the road. I’ll happily take these -120 odds, which only imply a 54.55% probability.

Matt Boldy had a hat trick in the final game before the Olympic break, scored the opening goal in the gold medal game, and picked up another four points (two goals) on Thursday night in Colorado.

Boldy is quickly becoming one of the most underrated scorers in the league with 66 points (34 goals) in 55 games this season. It’s been a breakout year for the winger, who had 27 goals last season.

Utah allowed four goals to Colorado on Wednesday night, and Boldy has scored in nearly half of his games this season. This +190 price is too good to pass up for the Wild winger.

Jackson LaCombe was surprisingly tapped as a replacement for Adam Fox on the USA’s Olympic roster, and although he didn’t see a single minute of action, it was an acknowledgement of how strong a season he’s had in Anaheim.

LaCombe has 38 points (32 assists) in 57 games this season, and had a strong stretch of play before the break. He now has a three-game assist streak after picking up a helper against Edmonton, and he’s recorded an assist in seven of his last nine games.

The young defenseman now has 15 assists in his last 16 games. The Ducks are one of my NHL best bets tonight, and I expect LaCombe to get in on the action.

