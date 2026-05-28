Gophers Women’s Hockey Unveils First Schedule Under New Head Coach
For the 2026-27 season, Gophers women's hockey will be led by a head coach not named Brad Frost for the first time since 2006-07. The program revealed the entire regular season schedule for new head coach Greg "Boom" May on Wednesday afternoon.
Entire 2026-27 Schedule
October
- Oct. 2-3 – at Bemidji State
- Oct. 9 – vs. Maine | East/West Showcase
- Oct. 11 – vs. Bemidji State | East/West Showcase
- Oct. 16-17 – vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 22-23 – vs. Lindenwood
- Oct. 30-31 – at Minnesota Duluth
Minnesota will open the season with a WCHA series on the road at Bemidji State on October 2 and 3. The Gophers haven't lost to the Beavers since 2017, and they hold a 103-9-7 all-time record against their in-state peer.
They will host an "East/West Showcase" at Ridder Arena the following weekend. One of their six nonconference games will be on Friday night against Maine from the Hockey East Conference, before another matchup with Bemidji State on that Sunday, which will be considered a nonconference game on the schedule.
The Gophers will have an early-season test against last year's national runner-up, Ohio State, on Oct. 16 and 17 at Ridder Arena. They will wrap up October with a nonconference series against Lindenwood at home, and another WCHA test at Minnesota Duluth.
November
- Nov. 13 – vs. St. Cloud State
- Nov. 14 – at St. Cloud State
- Nov. 20-21 – at St. Thomas
- Nov. 27 – vs. Princeton | D1 in DC
- Nov. 28 – vs. Penn State | D1 in DC
Minnesota enters the bulk of WCHA play in November with matchups against St. Cloud State and St. Thomas. Their final two nonconference matchups will be Thanksgiving weekend in Washington, D.C., against Princeton on Friday and Penn State on Saturday. Those games will be played at Medstar Capitals Iceplex.
December
Dec. 4-5 – vs. Wisconsin
Dec. 11 – vs. Minnesota State
Dec. 12 – at Minnesota State
May's first series against rival Wisconsin will open the December portion of the Gophers' schedule. They will have a home-and-home series against in-state rival Minnesota State before their winter break.
January
Jan. 8-9 – vs. Bemidji State
Jan. 15-16 – vs. Minnesota Duluth
Jan. 22-23 – at Ohio State
Jan. 29-30 – vs. St. Thomas
February
Feb. 5-6 – at Wisconsin
Feb. 12 – at Minnesota State
Feb. 13 – vs. Minnesota State
Feb. 19 – at St. Cloud State
Feb. 20 – vs. St. Cloud State
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert