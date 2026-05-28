Gophers Women’s Hockey Unveils First Schedule Under New Head Coach

For the 2026-27 season, Gophers women's hockey will be led by a head coach not named Brad Frost for the first time since 2006-07. The program revealed the entire regular season schedule for new head coach Greg "Boom" May on Wednesday afternoon.

Entire 2026-27 Schedule



October

Oct. 2-3 – at Bemidji State



Oct. 9 – vs. Maine | East/West Showcase



Oct. 11 – vs. Bemidji State | East/West Showcase



Oct. 16-17 – vs. Ohio State



Oct. 22-23 – vs. Lindenwood



Oct. 30-31 – at Minnesota Duluth



Minnesota will open the season with a WCHA series on the road at Bemidji State on October 2 and 3. The Gophers haven't lost to the Beavers since 2017, and they hold a 103-9-7 all-time record against their in-state peer.

They will host an "East/West Showcase" at Ridder Arena the following weekend. One of their six nonconference games will be on Friday night against Maine from the Hockey East Conference, before another matchup with Bemidji State on that Sunday, which will be considered a nonconference game on the schedule.

The Gophers will have an early-season test against last year's national runner-up, Ohio State, on Oct. 16 and 17 at Ridder Arena. They will wrap up October with a nonconference series against Lindenwood at home, and another WCHA test at Minnesota Duluth.

November

Nov. 13 – vs. St. Cloud State



Nov. 14 – at St. Cloud State



Nov. 20-21 – at St. Thomas



Nov. 27 – vs. Princeton | D1 in DC



Nov. 28 – vs. Penn State | D1 in DC



Minnesota enters the bulk of WCHA play in November with matchups against St. Cloud State and St. Thomas. Their final two nonconference matchups will be Thanksgiving weekend in Washington, D.C., against Princeton on Friday and Penn State on Saturday. Those games will be played at Medstar Capitals Iceplex.

December

Dec. 4-5 – vs. Wisconsin



Dec. 11 – vs. Minnesota State



Dec. 12 – at Minnesota State



May's first series against rival Wisconsin will open the December portion of the Gophers' schedule. They will have a home-and-home series against in-state rival Minnesota State before their winter break.

January

Jan. 8-9 – vs. Bemidji State



Jan. 15-16 – vs. Minnesota Duluth



Jan. 22-23 – at Ohio State



Jan. 29-30 – vs. St. Thomas



February

Feb. 5-6 – at Wisconsin



Feb. 12 – at Minnesota State



Feb. 13 – vs. Minnesota State



Feb. 19 – at St. Cloud State



Feb. 20 – vs. St. Cloud State