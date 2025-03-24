Gophers hockey has fourth-best odds to win this year's National Championship
Gophers hockey heads into this year's NCAA Tournament with the fourth-best odds to win it all according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They hold the fifth overall seed and the two seed in the Fargo region, so what should realistic expectations be this postseason?
Minnesota (25-10-4) will face UMass (20-13-5) on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. CT in the second game of the Fargo regional. The winner will advance to face the winner of Western Michigan and Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Gophers have opened as a -200 moneyline betting favorite against UMass on DraftKings Sportsbook, which gives them a 66.6% implied probability of advancing to the next round. Thursday will mark 17 days since they lost in the Big Ten Tournament, but the Minutemen aren't far behind, having 11 days since losing to Boston University in the Hockey East quarterfinals.
Out of the whole 16-team field, Minnesota has the fourth-best odds of winning the National Championship. Boston College, Michigan State and Western Michigan are the only three schools with a better chance. At +900, the Gophers' implied probability of winning it all is 10%.
Out of the five full seasons that Bob Motzko has been the head coach of Gophers men's hockey, they've been to two Frozen Fours and this will be their fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament. There's a bit of a sour taste around the team after an early exit from the Big Ten Tournament, but they have the talent to make another deep postseason run.
Minnesota got a favorable draw location-wise in the NCAA Tournament, as they will travel less than 250 miles to Fargo, N.D. and no other team in their region is closer. A Frozen Four appearence and a share of a Big Ten regular season title would seem like a successful season, but if the Gophers have an early exit in both the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament the angry mob will only get louder.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.