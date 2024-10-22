Gophers' Jimmy Clark named Big Ten Second Star of the Week
Gophers men’s hockey forward Jimmy Clark was named the Big Ten Second Star of the Week on Tuesday after picking up five points in the Minnesota’s two-game sweep of Minnesota Duluth over the weekend.
It’s the first time Clark, a sophomore, has earned a Big Ten weekly honor.
Clark assisted on three first-period goals in the Gophers’ 7-5 win over the Bulldogs on Friday, picking up the first three-point effort of his career. He followed up that performance by scoring a goal and picking up an assist in Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth. Clark's standout weekend helped the U to improve to 3-1-0 on the season.
Clark himself is off to a strong start to his sophomore year, posting multipoint games in three of four contests. With seven points already, he’s well on pace to surpass his freshman total of 11 points last season.
Ohio State forward Max Montes, who scored game-winning goals in both games of a weekend sweep over Wisconsin, was the Big Ten First Star of the Week, while Buckeyes goaltender Logan Terness, who stopped 37 of 38 shots in Friday’s victory against the Badgers, was the Third Star of the Week.
Clark is the second U player to pick up a Big Ten weekly honor this season. Connor Kurth, who had a hat trick and four points total in last week’s win over Air Force, was the Big Ten Second Star of the Week for the opening weekend.
Briefly
- Following the sweep of Minnesota Duluth, the Gophers moved up one spot in the national rankings from sixth to fifth. The top four remained unchanged with Denver at No. 1, Boston College at No. 3, Boston University ranked No. 3 and Michigan State coming in at No. 4.