Gophers-Michigan State ends in a tie between two of the Big Ten's top teams
Gophers men's hockey faced another Big Ten test on Friday night when they hosted No. 3 Michigan State. The Spartans took Minnesota to overtime and tied 3-3 before picking up an extra point in the conference standings with a shootout victory.
Minnesota came into Friday's game 8-0 in conference play, but very shorthanded. The Gophers were without forwards Erik Pahlsson, August Falloon, Mason Nevers, Matthew Wood, and defenseman Cal Thomas, due to either injuries or international tournament play.
Michigan State entered the game with a 12-2 record, with its only losses coming at Boston College and at Wisconsin. The Spartans gave Minnesota a tough physical test at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
The Gophers debuted alternate "taconite" jerseys and they started with some serious momentum. Forward Brodie Ziemer struck first, finding the back of the net only 23 seconds into the game.
Minnesota became even more shorthanded when forward Nick Michel received a game misconduct in the second period. Down to only nine forwards, the Gophers were out-scored 3-1 in the second period and Michigan State took a 3-2 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.
Ziemer found the back of the net in the third period for the second time in the game and the ninth time in the season. Minnesota had some chances, but ultimately couldn't convert, forcing overtime.
Things remained even after a five-minute overtime period, but then Michigan State ultimately came out on top after winning the shootout. It will go down as a tie on both team's records, but the Spartans get an extra point in the conference standings.
The final game of the series will take place on Saturday night on BTN+ and FOX9+ at 5 p.m. CT. The Gophers hope to get back Wood, who missed Friday’s game due to the 2025 IIHF World Championships. He did not make Team Canada on Friday and is in the process of coming back to Minnesota, according to head coach Bob Motzko.