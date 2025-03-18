Gophers' Sam Rinzel, Jimmy Snuggerud earn postseason Big Ten honors
The Big Ten announced its postseason men's hockey awards on Tuesday and two Gophers took home significant honors. Sophomore Sam Rinzel was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and he was joined by junior Jimmy Snuggerud on the All-Big Ten first team.
Rinzel is the first Gophers player to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year since Brock Faber won the award back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023. He is the sixth Minnesota player to take home the award since 2014. He led all Big Ten defensemen in scoring with 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 39 games.
He and Snuggerud were one of six players named to All-Big Ten first-team. It marks Snuggerud second-straight season on the first team. He improved his scoring with 22 goal and 27 assists for 49 points in 39 games, compared to only 34 points last season.
Snuggerud was one of three forwards on the first-team joined by Player of the Year from Michigan State Isaac Howard and Penn State's Aiden Fink. Rinzel was paired with Michigan State's Matt Basgall as the only other first-team defensemen.
Connor Kurth, Matthew Wood and Liam Souliere were the only other Gophers players recognized as All-Big Ten honorable mentions.
