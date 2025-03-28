Gophers star Jimmy Snuggerud signs three-year deal with St. Louis Blues
Gophers men's hockey standout Jimmy Snuggerud is officially moving on to the NHL as he signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the St. Louis Blues on Friday, just hours after Minnesota's season ended in heartbreaking fashion.
The Chaska, Minn., native finished his three-year U career with 119 points (66 goals, 69 assists). Minnesota's 2024-25 season came to a controversial end Thursday with a loss to UMass in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Snuggerud was the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NHL draft by the Blues. The 20-year-old will join their practice on Monday.
The Blues have won eight straight games as they chase the Minnesota Wild for the top Western Conference wild-card spot. They have a five-point edge over Vancouver for the second wild-card spot and are just two points back of the Wild.
St. Louis has just eight games remaining in its regular season, none against the Wild.