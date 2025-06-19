All Gophers

Gophers women's hockey reveals entire 2025-26 schedule

Minnesota will open its season on September 25 against Boston College.

Tony Liebert

Oct 29, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State University forward Makenna Webster (20) contests the puck with University of Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy (18) during the second period at Ohio State Ice Rink. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch Hockey Osu Women Hockey
Oct 29, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State University forward Makenna Webster (20) contests the puck with University of Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy (18) during the second period at Ohio State Ice Rink. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch Hockey Osu Women Hockey / Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gophers women's hockey revealed their entire 2025-26 schedule on Wednesday. They will open the season on September 25 against Boston College at Ridder Arena.

Full 2025-26 schedule

September

  • Sep. 25 vs. Boston College
  • Sep. 26 vs. Boston College

October

  • Oct. 3 @ Boston University
  • Oct. 4 @ Boston University
  • Oct. 10 vs. St. Cloud State
  • Oct. 11 @ St. Cloud State
  • Oct. 18 vs. Ohio State
  • Oct. 19 vs. Ohio State
  • Oct. 24 @ Minnesota Duluth
  • Oct. 25 @ Minnesota Duluth
  • Oct. 31 @ Wisconsin

November

  • Nov. 1 @ Wisconsin
  • Nov. 14 vs. Bemidji State
  • Nov. 15 vs. Bemidji State
  • Nov. 21 vs. Minnesota State-Mankato
  • Nov. 22 @ Minnesota State-Mankato

December

  • Dec. 5 @ St. Thomas
  • Dec. 6 vs. St. Thomas

Related: All-American Abbey Murphy announces return to Gophers for final season

January

  • Jan. 2 @ Sacred Heart
  • Jan. 3 @ Sacred Heart
  • Jan. 9 @ Minnesota State-Mankato
  • Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota State-Mankato
  • Jan. 16 @ Bemidji State
  • Jan. 17 @ Bemidji State
  • Jan. 23 @ St. Cloud State
  • Jan. 24 vs. St. Cloud State
  • Jan. 30 vs. Wisconsin
  • Jan. 31 vs. Wisconsin

Feburary

  • Feb. 6 vs. St. Thomas
  • Feb. 7 @ St. Thomas
  • Feb. 13 @ Ohio State
  • Feb. 14 @ Ohio State
  • Feb. 20 vs. Minnesota Duluth
  • Feb. 21 vs. Minnesota Duluth

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Hockey