Gophers women's hockey reveals entire 2025-26 schedule
Minnesota will open its season on September 25 against Boston College.
Gophers women's hockey revealed their entire 2025-26 schedule on Wednesday. They will open the season on September 25 against Boston College at Ridder Arena.
Full 2025-26 schedule
September
- Sep. 25 vs. Boston College
- Sep. 26 vs. Boston College
October
- Oct. 3 @ Boston University
- Oct. 4 @ Boston University
- Oct. 10 vs. St. Cloud State
- Oct. 11 @ St. Cloud State
- Oct. 18 vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 19 vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 24 @ Minnesota Duluth
- Oct. 25 @ Minnesota Duluth
- Oct. 31 @ Wisconsin
November
- Nov. 1 @ Wisconsin
- Nov. 14 vs. Bemidji State
- Nov. 15 vs. Bemidji State
- Nov. 21 vs. Minnesota State-Mankato
- Nov. 22 @ Minnesota State-Mankato
December
- Dec. 5 @ St. Thomas
- Dec. 6 vs. St. Thomas
January
- Jan. 2 @ Sacred Heart
- Jan. 3 @ Sacred Heart
- Jan. 9 @ Minnesota State-Mankato
- Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota State-Mankato
- Jan. 16 @ Bemidji State
- Jan. 17 @ Bemidji State
- Jan. 23 @ St. Cloud State
- Jan. 24 vs. St. Cloud State
- Jan. 30 vs. Wisconsin
- Jan. 31 vs. Wisconsin
Feburary
- Feb. 6 vs. St. Thomas
- Feb. 7 @ St. Thomas
- Feb. 13 @ Ohio State
- Feb. 14 @ Ohio State
- Feb. 20 vs. Minnesota Duluth
- Feb. 21 vs. Minnesota Duluth
