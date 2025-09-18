SI’s 2025 Power List: The Next Generation of Stars to Watch
This story is part of Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Power List, honoring the 50 most influential figures in sports right now. Read more in the October issue and check out who made this year’s Power Couples and Power Siblings.
These young athletes may not be on Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Power List, but they could certainly find themselves on future iterations. Here are 10 athletes on their way to becoming the stars of their generation.
Bryce Underwood, 18
Thanks to a reported $10.5 million in NIL money, the Detroit native flipped from LSU to Michigan last November. The QB is a two-time state Gatorade Player of the Year and the first true freshman to make the cover of EA Sports College Football.
Gavin McKenna, 17
After playing three seasons in the WHL, the Yukon native and projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL draft made a shocking announcement in July that he would leave Canada’s junior leagues and play at Penn State this fall.
Cavan Sullivan, 15
Two months after signing the largest homegrown contract in MLS history last year, the left-footed midfielder became the youngest player to appear in a league match. He is set to transfer to Manchester City when he turns 18.
Mak Whitham, 15
Signed at 13, the Gotham FC forward in March became the youngest player to make her NWSL regular-season debut at 14 years, eight months. It was her fourth pro appearance, having played for the team in last year’s Summer Cup.
ElliReese Niday, 13
After dominating at the junior national level, she won the women’s 10-meter title at the USA Diving championships in May, making her the youngest American diver to win a senior national title in an individual event since 2016.
Mia Brookes, 18
The British snowboarder, who won the slopestyle world championship at just 16 years old, was the first woman to land a cab 1440 in competition. She had three major wins last season and should be a medal hopeful at the 2026 Olympics.
Luka Mijatovic, 16
The high school junior drew comparisons to Michael Phelps this summer after shattering his age-group record in the 200-meter freestyle at nationals and becoming the youngest since you-know-who to compete at worlds.
Miles Russell, 16
The lefthander is the AJGA’s top-ranked golfer and has already played in three PGA Tour events. As a high school freshman he became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA’s developmental Korn Ferry Tour.
Mirra Andreeva, 18
Ranked No. 5 in the WTA this summer, the Russian star and Olympic silver medalist in doubles has won two hardcourt singles titles this year (Dubai and Indian Wells) and made it to the quarterfinals of both the French Open and Wimbledon.
Saniyah Hall, 17
After leading the U.S. to gold at the 2025 FIBA U-19 Women’s World Cup as the tournament MVP, the top-ranked player of the ’26 class committed to USC, where the 6' 1" guard will play with former No. 1 recruits JuJu Watkins and Jazzy Davidson.