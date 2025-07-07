Penn State Lands Commitment From Gavin McKenna, Projected No. 1 Pick in 2026 Draft
Penn State's hockey program is expected to land a generational commitment from standout prospect Gavin McKenna.
McKenna, who is widely heralded as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft, is expected to commit to play college hockey for the Nittany Lions, according to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects.
McKenna spent the 2024-25 season in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers, where he showcased just why he's so highly regarded in the hockey world. The 17-year-old racked up an astonishing 129 points in 56 games, including 41 goals. He added 38 points in 16 playoff games, too.
A Whitehorse, Yukon native, and the cousin of 2023 No. 1 pick Connor Bedard, McKenna is a huge get for a Penn State program which is rapidly rising up the collegiate hockey ranks.
McKenna's stay at Penn State figures to be short with the NHL beckoning in 2026, but he will put a major spotlight on the Nittany Lions and help make them contenders this upcoming season.
He'll be surrounded by plenty of future NHL talent at Penn State, too, playing alongside Calgary Flames 2024 fifth-round pick Luke Misa and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect and '25 first-round pick Jackson Smith.