MSU-commit Brooks Cullen flips decision, will follow brother to Minnesota
It came as a surprise to some when Moorhead, Minnesota native Wyatt Cullen verbally committed to the Gophers on Monday, because his older brother Brooks has been committed to Michigan State since November. Well, brooks has now officially flipped his choice to Minnesota.
"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at The University of Minnesota. I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone else who has helped me get to this point. #gogophs〽️," he posted to Instagram on Tuesday.
Brooks was an intergral part on Moorhead's State Championship-winning squad in 2025. He finished the season with 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 total points in only 29 games. He finished the 2024-25 season with the Fargo Force in the USHL for 10 games.
Listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, he's already 18 years old, so he was expected to play one more season in the USHL before making the jump to college hockey in 2026-27.
Brooks and Wyatt aren't Minnesota hockey legend Matt Cullen's only sons, as the youngest Cullen brother Joey, just wrapped up a Bantam AA season with Moorhead in 2024-25. He's only 15 years old, but recent developments place him firmly on the Gophers' radar.
Gophers hockey has recently struggled recruiting players from Moorhead, due to the closer proximity to Grand Forks and the University of North Dakota. Following a relatively down period of recruiting, Moztko landing Brooks, Wyatt and possibly Joey in the future, will go down as a significant recruiting win for the program.