Podcast Makes Intriguing Case for Gophers Landing Landon DuPont

New head coach Brett Larson has already built the bulk of his 2026-27 roster with Gophers hockey, but they could make a run at one more huge piece to the puzzle. Potential No. 1 pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, Landon DuPont is still waiting to make his college hockey decision, and Minnesota could be an option.

National hockey media members, Chris Peters from Flo Hockey and Cam Robinson from Elite Prospects host a podcast, and they broke down DuPont's recruitment on the latest episode of Called Up: The Hockey Prospects Podcast.

"I think it's down to three schools. Obviously, Michigan, who has been in it the whole time. Michigan State, I think, is right there in it. I think North Dakota kind of acquiesced once they got Carson Carels and kind of slid out of that. I think Denver still has hope, but maybe isn't at the front of that line anymore," Robinson said.

"I think we gotta watch out for Minnesota. They recruited Tarin Smith... his D-partner in Everett, who went down early in the playoffs this year. They're good buddies. Here's the real kicker: DuPont's girlfriend is going to Mankato. Never discount young love."

Gophers fans have connected the dots since the team was rumored to be pursuing Smith in this year's offseason cycle. None of the information shared is necessarily new, but Robinson continued saying that programs and agents have pointed out the friendship with Smith and his girlfriend going to school in Minnesota.

DuPont just wrapped up his Western Hockey League (WHL) season with the Everett Silvertips. He finished with 73 points (18 goals and 55 assists) in 63 games. He just turned 17 years old on May 28, so he's not eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, but he's already one of the top prospects for the 2027 draft as a right-handed defender.

Much like super prospect Gavin McKenna's decision to commit to Penn State last offseason, DuPont's decision is going to have a lot to do with money. Minnesota has a respectable financial budget to use on players, but it's likely not as robust as Big Ten programs like Michigan or Michigan State.

Peters and Robinson pointed out that DuPont's decision might come after the NHL Draft combine, which is happening this week in Buffalo. Michigan is probably still the heavy betting favorite, but as Robinson said, you can never discount young love. If everything goes well, DuPont will make millions in his NHL career, so a few $100k less in college might not make a dent in his long-term earnings.