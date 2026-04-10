Returns of Ziemer, Mooney Spark Buzz Around Gophers Hockey

The Gophers men's hockey team received huge news on Friday when Brodie Ziemer and LJ Mooney were both confirmed to be returning to the team next season, according to the school's official NIL collective, Dinkytown Athletes.

🏒〽️Unfinished business in Maroon & Gold〽️🏒



Brodie Ziemer is back with @GopherHockey for the 2026-27 season💣🧨@Affinity_Plus - Proud sponsor of Gopher Athletics pic.twitter.com/knBwS4TJzn — DinkytownAthletes (@DTAthletes) April 10, 2026

Ziemer was selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres with the 71st overall pick. He has been with the program for two seasons, and the 5-foot-11 winger is coming off a 2025-26 season with 36 points (23 goals and 13 assists). With Brody Lamb off to the NHL, Ziemer is now the overwhelming favorite to be the team's captain next season.

Mooney was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens with the 113th overall pick. Despite being just 5-foot-8, he was one of the most dynamic freshmen in college hockey. He finished with 30 points (7 assists and 23 assists) in 34 games during his first season with the program.

Ziemer and Mooney are now returning building blocks for new head coach Brett Larson, as he constructs his first roster with the program. The transfer portal is set to open on Monday, April 13, after this weekend's national championship, so having two stars set to return is a great base.

What's next?

One player that many of the top programs in college hockey will pursue this offseason isn't a transfer, but rather an incoming prospect from the WHL. Potential 2027 NHL Draft No. 1 pick Landon DuPont is expected to follow in the footsteps of Gavin McKenna and go from the Canadian junior ranks to the NCAA next season.

DuPont has 73 points (18 goals and 55 assists) in 63 games with the Everett Silvertips this season, and it's clear that he's one of the best young prospects in the sport. Top programs such as Denver and Michigan have reportedly emerged as early favorites in his recruitment. There are reasons to think Minnesota could have an opportunity to make a late push.

There are plenty of young players set to join Gophers hockey next season, such as Wyatt and Brooks Cullen, along with intriguing goaltending prospect Carter Casey. They will also look to retain other young players, such as Javon Moore and Mason Moe.

Ultimately, the return of Ziemer and Mooney gives Larson and his new coaching staff a solid launching point for what could be a busy offseason of roster building.