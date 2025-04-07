All Gophers

Snuggerud, ex-Gophers hockey stars have hit the ground running in NHL

Jimmy Snuggerud, Sam Rinzel, and Oliver Moore all picked up their first NHL points last week.

Will Ragatz

Apr 5, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (21) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Enterprise Center.
Apr 5, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (21) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Enterprise Center. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

After the Minnesota men's hockey season came to a disappointing end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in late March, several Gophers stars quickly signed entry-level NHL contracts. A few of them immediately began playing for the teams that drafted them — and they've hit the ground running in the best hockey league in the world.

Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, St. Louis Blues

The Blues already have the 20-year-old Snuggerud, their first-round pick in 2022, playing on their top line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. He's also on the top power-play unit for a St. Louis team that is headed to the postseason. Snuggerud, who racked up 66 goals and 135 points for the Gophers over the last three seasons, recorded assists in two of his first three games.

Oliver Moore, C, Chicago Blackhawks

Moore has been centering the third line for the lowly Blackhawks, who have been in development mode for a while. He recorded the first two assists of his career in a loss against the Capitals on Friday night. Moore, Chicago's first-round pick in 2023, put up 66 points for the Gophers in two seasons.

Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Rinzel was taken in the first round by the Blackhawks in 2022. He and Moore got to join the NHL team together a little over a week ago, which had to make the transition a little easier. Across four games, Rinzel has 11 shots on goal, seven hits, and three blocked shots. He earned his first point on a secondary assist on Sunday against the Penguins, and he's been playing nearly 22 minutes per game on Chicago's top defenseman pairing with Alex Vlasic.

Among other players on this season's Gophers team, Matthew Wood saw over 13 minutes for the Nashville Predators in his NHL debut on Sunday. Connor Kurth signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning but won't debut until next season. Aaron Huglen, Mike Koster, Ryan Chesley, and Mason Nevers signed deals with lower-level professional teams.

Ex-Gophers to play in the NHL this season (sorted by career games played):

  • Nick Leddy
  • Erik Johnson
  • Nick Bjugstad
  • Erik Haula
  • Nate Schmidt
  • Brady Skjei
  • Casey Mittelstadt
  • Mike Reilly
  • Ryan Lindgren
  • Justin Holl
  • Nick Seeler
  • Travis Boyd
  • Thomas Novak
  • Hudson Fasching
  • Brock Faber
  • Matthew Knies
  • Vinni Lettieri
  • Jackson LaCombe
  • Ben Meyers
  • Oliver Moore
  • Sam Rinzel
  • Jimmy Snuggerud

WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

