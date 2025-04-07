Snuggerud, ex-Gophers hockey stars have hit the ground running in NHL
After the Minnesota men's hockey season came to a disappointing end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in late March, several Gophers stars quickly signed entry-level NHL contracts. A few of them immediately began playing for the teams that drafted them — and they've hit the ground running in the best hockey league in the world.
Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, St. Louis Blues
The Blues already have the 20-year-old Snuggerud, their first-round pick in 2022, playing on their top line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. He's also on the top power-play unit for a St. Louis team that is headed to the postseason. Snuggerud, who racked up 66 goals and 135 points for the Gophers over the last three seasons, recorded assists in two of his first three games.
Oliver Moore, C, Chicago Blackhawks
Moore has been centering the third line for the lowly Blackhawks, who have been in development mode for a while. He recorded the first two assists of his career in a loss against the Capitals on Friday night. Moore, Chicago's first-round pick in 2023, put up 66 points for the Gophers in two seasons.
Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks
Rinzel was taken in the first round by the Blackhawks in 2022. He and Moore got to join the NHL team together a little over a week ago, which had to make the transition a little easier. Across four games, Rinzel has 11 shots on goal, seven hits, and three blocked shots. He earned his first point on a secondary assist on Sunday against the Penguins, and he's been playing nearly 22 minutes per game on Chicago's top defenseman pairing with Alex Vlasic.
Among other players on this season's Gophers team, Matthew Wood saw over 13 minutes for the Nashville Predators in his NHL debut on Sunday. Connor Kurth signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning but won't debut until next season. Aaron Huglen, Mike Koster, Ryan Chesley, and Mason Nevers signed deals with lower-level professional teams.
Ex-Gophers to play in the NHL this season (sorted by career games played):
- Nick Leddy
- Erik Johnson
- Nick Bjugstad
- Erik Haula
- Nate Schmidt
- Brady Skjei
- Casey Mittelstadt
- Mike Reilly
- Ryan Lindgren
- Justin Holl
- Nick Seeler
- Travis Boyd
- Thomas Novak
- Hudson Fasching
- Brock Faber
- Matthew Knies
- Vinni Lettieri
- Jackson LaCombe
- Ben Meyers
- Oliver Moore
- Sam Rinzel
- Jimmy Snuggerud