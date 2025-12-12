Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Connor Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi, Brandon Montour)
There are just two NHL games on the docket on Friday night, but there are still a few player props worth betting.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Connor Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Brandon Montour.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Dec. 12.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
- Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+145) at Blues
- Tyler Bertuzzi OVER 0.5 Points (-135) at Blues
- Brandon Montour OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+100) at Mammoth
Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+145) at Blues
I broke down this bet in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:
After a bit of a down sophomore season, Connor Bedard is reminding everyone just how high his ceiling is this year. He has 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 30 games, and is coming off a two-point night against the Rangers.
Bedard has scored in just under half of his games (14 of 30) this season, but that does include finding the back of the net in four of his last six contests.
The Blues have allowed 12 goals in their last two games and 25 in their last six. Bedard is a good bet to light the lamp in St. Louis tonight.
Tyler Bertuzzi OVER 0.5 Points (-135) at Blues
Tyler Bertuzzi is no longer on the top line with Bedard, but that hasn’t slowed down his production. The veteran winger has 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists) in 27 games this season.
Bertuzzi comes into this game with goals in each of his last two games and points in five of his last six contests. He has 20 points in 17 games dating back to November 1, getting on the scoresheet in all but four of those games.
The Blues are bleeding goals right now and Bertuzzi should be able to get in on the action for Chicago tonight.
Brandon Montour OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+100) at Mammoth
Brandon Montour has gotten back to firing the puck after a lull in the middle of November. The Kraken defenseman has at least three shots on goal in five of his last six games, with four or more in four of those contests.
In the one game where he only had one shot on goal, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. He had a season-high 11 total shot attempts, but 10 of them were blocked or missed the net.
Montour now has 3+ SOG in 13 of 24 games this season, with 4+ in seven of those contests. He should keep up this pace at a nice even money price in Utah.
