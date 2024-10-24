4-star Texas prep basketball star plans official visit with Gophers
The Gophers are hosting 2025, four-star big man Parker Jefferson on an official visit Thursday, according to high school basketball recruiting service League Ready.
Jefferson is a native of Waxahachie, Texas, but he has transferred to Inglewood, California to play alongside five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr. Listed at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, Jefferson is quite the prospect himself.
He holds top offers from USC, Texas A&M and Iowa. 247Sports' composite ratings list him as the 171st-ranked prospect in the class of 2025. USC is the only other program that he has officially visited.
Jefferson is a versatile big man with the ability to knock down 3s at an efficient rate. Given his size, he likely projects as a four or maybe even a three in big lineups at the next level. He joins four-star Virginia wing Jacob Ross as the second 2025 target on campus this week for an official visit with Minnesota.
Jefferson would be a huge addition to the class of 2025 since Minnesota recently lost out on the No. 1 player in Minnesota, Cretin-Derham Hall's Tommy Ahneman, to Notre Dame.
Ben Johnson's lone verbal commitment in the class of 2025 has come from Philadelphia guard Kai Shinholster. Landing either Jefferson or Ross would be a huge boost to their high school recruiting outlook.