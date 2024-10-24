4-star Texas prep basketball star plans official visit with Gophers

NEWS: 2025, 4⭐️ (TX) big man Parker Jefferson is on an official visit with the #Gophers today via @LeagueRDY/@247HSHoops



Listed at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, he holds other top offers from USC, Texas A&M and Iowa. https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb pic.twitter.com/6uidzPcD97