Philadelphia guard Kai Shinholster is first 2025 recruit to commit to Gophers
Ben Johnson and the Gophers are finally on the 2025 high school recruiting board after landing a verbal commitment from Philadelphia combo guard Kai Shinholster.
Shinholster was officially offered a scholarship from Minnesota on July 23 and took his official visit on Aug. 29. He ws in town during the Gophers football season opener against North Carolina and he was joined by fellow 2025 targets Tommy Ahneman and Amari Allen. He holds other top offers from Mississippi State, Temple and St. Louis.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds, 247Sports slots him as the 220th-best recruit in the class of 2025. He plays his high school basketball for William Penn Charter School and in AAU he plays for K-Low Elite on the 3SSB Adidas circuit.
He possesses a very similar skillset to now-former Gophers star Cam Christie, but he might not be the same kind of Day 1 contributor. Shinholster will be a natural two, but he can also handle the ball and facilitate when needed. Recruiting sites do not have a high rank on him, but he seems to be a fast-rising prospect with exciting potential.
The scholarship limit for men's basketball will increase to 15 next season and Johnson and the Gophers only have four current players with eligibility beyond the 2024-25 season. Roster construction is very fluid in modern college hoops, but Shinholster is the type of talent you want to develop in your program.