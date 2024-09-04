BREAKING: 2025 (Philadelphia, PA) CG Kai Shinholster (@KaiShinholster) has verbally committed to the #Gophers.



Listed at 6-foot-5, 170 pounds he holds other top offers from Mississippi St, Temple and St. Louis. He took his UMN official visit last week. https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb pic.twitter.com/53wHxYOyRN