5 Gophers football recruits to monitor after 2026 official visit season
The Gophers have wrapped up their second and final Summer Splash weekend of the cycle, and official visit season is winding down across the country. There are still plenty of class of 2026 targets on the board for Minnesota, so let's take a look at the most notable players worth monitoring.
Roman Voss: TE, Jackson, MN
Voss took an official visit to Alabama last weekend, and he will make his final decision between the Crimson Tide and the Gophers. His family has a lot of connections to the Alabama coaching staff, but there are plenty of positives to the No. 1 player in the state staying home. Reports indicate his decision will likely come before July 1, if not sooner.
Pierce Petersohn: LB/TE, Dodge Center, MN
Petersohn announced on Tuesday night that his decision will come down to Penn State and Minnesota. He's scheduled to take an official visit to Happy Valley this weekend, and it's fair to assume that a decision will happen shortly after that.
Jayden McGregory: S, Des Moines, IA
The Gophers were McGregory's first official visit. He has announced that he will make his commitment decision on July 7 between Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and Louisville. As a four-star recruit, he would be a huge addition to Minnesota's 2026 secondary.
Mason Lewis: CB, Chandler, AZ
Minnesota followed Kansas State as the second school to host Lewis on an official visit. He will make his commitment on July 1 between the Gophers, Wildcats, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Cal. Listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds, he's another secondary prospect with a ton of potential.
Darrion Jones: S, Omaha, NE
Jones will make his commitment on July 4 between Kansas State, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State and the Gophers. The Cornhuskers are a favorite to land the Omaha native, but Minnesota was his second official visit back on May 30. It would be a huge recruiting win if the Gophers are able to land Jones or McGregory.