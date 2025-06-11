5 recruits to watch for Gophers ahead of key official visit weekend
The Gophers will host more than 10 additional uncommitted 2026 recruits on official visits this weekend for their second and final iteration of their Summer Splash event this cycle. Let's look at the top five players that I think will determine whether or not the weekend is viewed as a success.
1. Messiah Tilson, S (Rockford, Illinois)
Tilson is a player Minnesota has been recruiting hard since offering him a scholarship last November. This weekend will be his third time on campus after a pair of unofficial visits earlier this cycle. There's a lot of smoke currently connecting him to Rutgers after an official visit to Piscataway last weekend, and with fellow safety target Jayden McGregory heavily connected to Mizzou, it would be huge if the Gophers are able to add Tilson to their 2026 class.
2. Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
Estrada was dominant last season with 179 carries for 2,422 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns as a junior. He's viewed as a four-star recruit on the latest 247Sports Composite, and a multitude of programs are after him. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma State, Missouri, Michigan and Wisconsin. His Minnesota visit is expected to take place before a final stop in Alabama. If the Gophers are able to fend off the long list of blue bloods, it would be a statement recruiting win.
3. Ashton Rowden, RB (New Boston, TX)
Minnesota will have to fight off some of the top programs in Texas if it wants to add Rowden. He has already taken official visits to TCU and Texas Tech, and the Gophers visit will take place before a scheduled stop in Houston. He's also a four-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite, and he'd be an elite addition as the Gophers' second RB in the class alongside Ezekiel Bates, who is already committed.
4. Tyler Ruxer, TE (Lincoln City, IN)
The Gophers are still looking for their first TE commitment this cycle, and it could come from Ruxer. He had 43 catches for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns last season as a junior. He won't make his commitment until July 7, and Minnesota seems to be in the mix alongside Oklahoma, Duke and Northwestern.
5. Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
Benson refers to himself as 'The Boogeyman' on X, and he could be the perfect addition to Minnesota's 2026 class. He's ranked outside the top 1,000 on most recruiting sites, but he has the athleticism to be an underrated pickup that P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have built this program on.