Gophers' top DB recruiting target receives crystal ball prediction for SEC school
One of the Gophers' top recruiting targets in the class of 2026, Jayden McGregory, received a Crystal Ball Prediction on Wednesday from 247Sports' Gabe DeArmond to land at Missouri. DeArmond is one of the longest-running beat reporters for Mizzou Athletics.
McGregory has been a priority target for the Gophers for quite some time, and was on the University of Minnesota campus from May 30 to June 1 for an official visit as part of their first Summer Splash weekend. He was on campus for three unofficial visits before that.
Related: Summer Splash 2.0: Every 2026 recruit scheduled for official visit with Gophers this weekend
McGregory took an official visit to Missouri last weekend, which has prompted his connection to the Tigers. He has seemingly refuted DeArmond's prediction on X, with a laughing emoji connected to a post on Wednesday.
Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, McGregory is viewed as a four-star recruit on the latest 247Sports Composite, and he's projected to play safety at the next level. He has already said that he will not make his official commitment until July 7, after more scheduled official visits to Kansas and Louisville.
If McGregory were to commit to the Gophers, he would become their second-highest ranked pledge, and third four-star, according to the 247Sports Composite. There are a lot of rumors floating around about his recruitment, and it's a situation worth monitoring as we near his commitment date next month.