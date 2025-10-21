Fast-rising Pennsylvania LB recruit includes Gophers in top three schools
The Gophers are only a few months away from wrapping up their 2026 recruiting cycle, which means the 2027 cycle is heating up. Harrisburg, Penn. LB Rick Brown is a player to keep an eye on, as he just listed Minnesota among his top three schools on Tuesday.
"Beyond blessed to be in this situation couldn't ask for anything else these 3 schools have shown me the most love/interest through my recruiting and i feel like one of these 3 schools is the best fit!," he posted on X.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Brown was offered a scholarship from Minnesota last April. He holds other offers from Syracuse, Boston College, West Virginia and Pittsburgh. He's currently unranked on every major recruiting service, but he's in the middle of a standout junior season at Harrisburg High School. Through nine weeks this season, he has 72 total tackles, 4.0 TFLs and one interception.
Minnesota has been hosting dozens of 2027 recruits on gameday visits throughout the season. Its currently class only has two verbal commitments, but four-star DL Eli Diane and Mater Dei QB Furian Inferrera are great building blocks.
The Gophers are showing interest early in Brown's recruiting and they were the second school to offer him. We're still at the early stages of the 2027 cycle, but he's a player you should keep an eye on, as Minnesota continues to do its due diligence throughout the country.