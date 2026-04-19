Iowa Three-Sport Athlete Gives Gophers First O-Line Commit of 2027 Cycle

The Gophers landed another commitment in their 2027 high school class on Sunday from Iowa offensive lineman Will Clausen, following an unofficial visit to the school.

"Excited to announce my commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Row The Boat! Ski-U-Mah!" he wrote on X.

BREAKING: 2027 (Cedar Rapids, IA) OL Will Clausen has verbally committed to the Gophers following an unofficial visit.



Listed at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, he holds other top offers from Baylor, Kansas and OK State, among others. https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb pic.twitter.com/xMk5ATCBjW — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 19, 2026

Standing at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Clausen is a three-sport athlete at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He's an impressive wrestler, and he also competes in track & field. His football skills have resulted in numerous scholarship offers from top programs such as Kansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Clausen was in Minneapolis for a gameday visit last fall on Nov. 1, when the Gophers took down Michigan State in overtime. He was offered by the school on Feb. 22, and he returned to campus this weekend for an unofficial visit before verbally committing.

The Gophers now have 10 players verbally committed to their 2027 recruiting class. Clausen is unranked on the major recruiting sites, but he's the first offensive lineman committed to the class. 247Sports currently rates the class No. 15 in the entire country.

After a historic 2026 class, Minnesota is trending for another great cycle for 2027. With their annual summer splash official visit weekend on the horizon, the Gophers have built serious momentum. Clausen's commitment fills a serious need as they continue to build their future roster.

Current 2027 commits (10 players)